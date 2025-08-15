George Springer is nearing a return to the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup, as manager John Schneider told reporters Friday that he expects the designated hitter to be in the lineup on Saturday.

Per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Springer will DH with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday and, if the game goes well, is expected to return to Toronto after the game.

Springer made his first rehab start on Thursday, where he went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.

The 35-year-old hasn't played since July 28, when he was hit in the helmet by a fastball thrown by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd. He was placed on the injured list a day later.

Springer has been one of the top offensive performers this season for the Blue Jays (70-50), who had a 4 1/2-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East standings entering play Wednesday.

Over 101 games, Springer has a .291 average, 18 homers, 57 RBIs and an on-base and slugging percentage of .889.

In other Blue Jays injury news, Schneider told reporters that outfielder/DH Anthony Santander has begun his "hitting progression," and that the team is keeping the door open for him to possibly return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Santander last played on May 29, and has been out with a shoulder issue since. The 30-year-old was signed to a five-year deal worth $92 million in the off-season, but had a rough start to his Blue Jays tenure before going on the IL, hitting .179 with six home runs in 50 games.

The Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.