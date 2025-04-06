NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer was out of the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup at the New York Mets on Sunday, a day after leaving a game because of lower back spasms.

Springer said he was undergoing treatment, and the Blue Jays said they did not anticipate the need for any scans.

He crashed into the right-field fence in the eighth inning in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Jesse Winker's drive, which went for a tying, two-run triple in a game the Mets went on to win 3-2.

Springer, 35, is a four-time All-Star. He is hitting .379 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

