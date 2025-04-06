NEW YORK (AP) — A day after leaving a game because of lower back spasms, George Springer entered as a pinch runner for the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning Sunday and stole second base against the New York Mets.

Springer replaced designated hitter Alejandro Kirk, who had singled.

Springer crashed into the right-field fence in the eighth inning Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Jesse Winker's drive, a tying, two-run triple in a game the Mets went on to win 3-2.

Springer, 35, is a four-time All-Star. He is hitting .379 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

