TORONTO - He might be the Toronto Blue Jays general manager but Ross Atkins understands the prominence hockey has within the city's sports landscape.

Atkins held court with reporters for 19 minutes before Toronto's series opener with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Rogers Centre. He concluded the session by stating, "How about the Maple Leafs."

The Leafs earned a 4-2 road win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night to win their opening-round playoff series in six games. Toronto is through to the second round for just the second time in more than two decades, which has somewhat concealed the Blue Jays' middling start in 2025.

After winning back-to-back games against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and Thursday, Toronto (15-16) sits third in the American League East Division with the same record it had after 31 games a year ago.

Atkins, in his 10th season at the Blue Jays' helm, had plenty of excuses for his middle-of-the-road club, including a challenging early schedule and fresh additions to the roster adjusting to their new surroundings.

"I feel like we're in an OK position and we've had a lot of good signs," Atkins said. "We've had some good starting pitching efforts, we've had good signs out of our bullpen and some encouraging signs (with) our offence the last couple of days.

"We'd obviously like to be at the top of the division but we feel given our schedule at the start of the year and some transitions on to the team, that's a fine spot to be in."

The Blue Jays also were without Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho until his return Tuesday. He hit home runs Wednesday and Thursday.

But Atkins can't ignore the Blue Jays rank 22nd out of 30 major-league teams in earned-run average (4.24) and 29th in home runs (21). Only the Kansas City Royals have hit fewer with 15.

Max Scherzer, one of the newcomers, has yet to pitch for Toronto because of a thumb injury. He's made strides in the last 10 days.

"We're not talking about months," Atkins said. "We're talking about weeks."

New reliever Jeff Hoffman has been the most impressive of the newcomers. But outfielder Anthony Santander and second baseman Andreas Gimenez have suffered slow starts.

In the meantime, Atkins claimed he's looking at the free-agent market to bolster his pitching staff.

"We have a couple of things in the works there that are more on the depth front, via free agency," Atkins said.

Other pitching possibilities could arrive from the Blue Jays minor system. Atkins has his eye on 23-year-old Jake Bloss with triple-A Buffalo and 24-year-old Adam Macko, who is recovering from left knee surgery.

