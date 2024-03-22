The Toronto Blue Jays have granted the release of veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar, the team announced on Friday.

Escobar, 35, had signed a minor-league deal with the club last month and had attended spring training.

The move makes Escobar a free agent.

A native of La Pica, Maracay, Venzuela, Escobar batted .122 with five hits, a home run, seven runs batted in and a .411 OPS in 41 at-bats this spring.

An All-Star in 2021, Escobar has appeared in 1,363 games over 13 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels.

The Blue Jays open their 2024 season on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.