The Toronto Blue Jays had interest in trading for outfielder Cody Bellinger before his trade to the New York Yankees Tuesday evening, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman adds the Jays' interest helped the Cubs get the deal they wanted, acquiring right-hander Cody Poteet from the Yankees in exchange for Bellinger and $5 million in cash.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that of the $5 million the Cubs are sending to the Yankees in the trade, $2.5 million will cover his 2025 salary. The remaining $2.5 million will either cover the buyout if he doesn't exercise his player option for 2026 or Bellinger's 2026 salary if he does.

Bellinger is under contract for next season at $27.5 million and is due $25 million the season after if he chooses to opt in.

The 29-year-old hit .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBI last season in 130 games. He finished 10th in MVP voting the year before, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 runs driven in.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Bellinger is a veteran of eight MLB seasons, six of which he spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger won the NL's Rookie of the Year award in 2017, won MVP two years later in 2019 and helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2020.

However, Bellinger struggled mightily the next two seasons and signed with the Cubs as a free agent on a one-year deal after 2022. After his bounce back season in 2023, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal to return to the Cubs and will now help replace Juan Soto in the Bronx.