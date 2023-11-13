The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the hiring of DeMarlo Hale as the club's associate manager under manager John Schneider.

“DeMarlo brings passion, toughness, experience, and a history of winning to our coaching staff,” said Schneider. “Adding his voice and intensity to our environment is going to be beneficial for an already close-knit group of staff and players. We are looking forward to DeMarlo’s immediate impact on this team heading into the 2024 season.”

Hale, 62, spent the last three seasons as bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians and served as Blue Jays bench coach from 2013 to 2018. 2024 will be his 22nd season on an MLB coaching staff.

“When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit. I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase,” said Hale. “My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a smooth transition and continue to help impact this organization’s success.”