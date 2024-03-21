BRADENTON, Fla. — Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier both homered in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on to an early lead to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in pre-season action on Thursday.

Turner's home run was a two-run shot that opened the scoring for Toronto (12-13).

Ricky Tiedemann (1-0) earned the win starting for the Jays, striking out five batters, walking two and giving up one hit and one run in three innings of work. Paolo Espino shined in five innings of action, throwing eight strikeouts and only surrendering one hit and no runs.

Hayden Juenger got the save pitching the final inning.

Bryan Reynolds and Jared Triolo both homered for Pittsburgh (11-15). Starter Bailey Falter (0-2) took the loss, striking out four batters, walking one and giving up three hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Toronto next plays the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.