The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year deal with switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Mitchell adds that adding a fifth year to the deal pushed things across the finish line.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for a total of $92.5 million with a club option for a sixth season. Santander has an opt-out after the third year, which the Blue Jays can void by adding a sixth year, bringing the deal to a total of $110 million.

This marks the first sizeable offensive free agent signing for the Blue Jays this off-season after missing out on a number of high-profile targets they reportedly had interest in. It also gives the Jays some much-needed power in the middle of the lineup from a player who had his best season last year.

Mitchell also notes that free agent first baseman Pete Alonso is still in play for Toronto. Multiple reports indicated last week he and the incumbent New York Mets were unlikely to reach a deal to bring Alonso back.

Santander, 29, set a new career high in 2024 by hitting 44 home runs, leading to career firsts with an All-Star appearance, Silver Slugger award and receiving MVP votes.

He finished with a .235 average and 102 runs batted in across 155 games to help the Baltimore Orioles finish 91-71.

The Margarita, Venezuela native struck out in just 19.4 per cent of at-bats last year, providing middle-of-the-order protection that puts the ball in play.

Coming in at No. 9 on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list, Santander's 105 home runs over the last three seasons rank sixth across baseball.

In 746 career MLB games, all with the Orioles, Santander has hit .246 with 155 HR and 435 runs batted in.