The Toronto Blue Jays have an interest in free agent relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga as part of their attempt to remake their bullpen, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Loaisiga, 30, has played the last seven seasons with the New York Yankees but missed the majority of the 2024 campaign after tearing his UCL in April.

The 5-foot-11 righty only appeared in three games, going 1-0 and didn't give up a hit in four innings pitched.

Loaisiga's best season came in 2021 where he had a 9-4 record with a 2.17 earned-run average and 69 strike outs in 70.2 innings pitched.

Originally signed out of Nicaragua by the San Francisco Giants in 2012, Loaisiga has a career 19-11 record with a 3.44 ERA and 207 strikeouts over 163 games with the Yankees.

The Blue Jays have a history of taking a chance on relief pitchers coming off major surgeries in recent years,

Toronto signed pitcher Chad Green to a two-year $8.5 million deal in 2023 while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery from the year earlier.

Green went on to appear in 65 games for the Blue Jays, going 7-6 with a 3.58 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65.1 innings pitched over the next two seasons.

The Blue Jays also took a chance on relief pitcher Kirby Yates in 2021 after an elbow injury ended his 2020 campaign after only six appearances. However, Yates was diagnosed with a flexor strain prior to the beginning of the 2021 season which required Tommy John surgery and he never appeared for the team.