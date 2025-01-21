The Toronto Blue Jays continue to remain active in free agency with interest in a number of players still remaining on the market, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand discussed the Jays’ pursuit of first baseman Pete Alonso Tuesday on MLB Network.

“I think you could see that first base/DH combo with Vlad and Alonso. Vlad can also play some third, and I think Alonso, now that it looks like the Mets are pivoting elsewhere, at least that’s what we’re hearing, Alonso’s market, you know, not great,” Feinsand said.

“Toronto is a team that could look at him on a shorter-term deal, higher AAV, some opt-outs, you know, sort of like what we saw last year with [Cody] Bellinger and [Matt] Chapman.”

Feinsand also mentioned the Jays as having interest in outfielder Jurickson Profar.

“Accurate. And [Max] Scherzer. And [Carlos] Estevez,” wrote Mitchell in a post on X referencing Feinsand’s report.

The Jays made their first big offensive splash Monday, signing outfielder Anthony Santander on a five-year, $92.5 million deal that could stretch to $110 million with a sixth season. The deal also includes an opt-out and deferred money.

“The interest in him wasn’t as great as people thought it would be for a guy who hit 44 home runs last year. You know, not a great defender and on the wrong side of 30 in a lot of people’s eyes. But I think it’s a great get for the Blue Jays, to pair another power bat in that lineup with Vlad,” Feinsand said.

Santander was the No. 9 player on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list released in November while Alonso came in at No. 5. Santander went to market off one of his best seasons, slashing .235/.308/.506 with 44 homers and 102 RBI and should fit seamlessly into a Blue Jays lineup that scored the eighth fewest runs in MLB last season.

And while Alonso did hit 34 home runs and drive in 88, his OPS (.788) was the lowest of his career. ESPN's Buster Olney told TSN 1050 Toronto's First Up Tuesday morning he believes the Jays could be a fit for Alonso.

“For sure the [Blue Jays are] in a great position on Pete Alonso because there are not a lot of teams that are willing to sign him," Olney said.

"... If the Mets move on from him, then I mean, let’s face it, the Blue Jays’ best chance for signing guys is to overpay veterans who are not getting the money they want elsewhere. And Pete Alonso doesn’t have much of a market. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if they work out something there."