Could the Toronto Blue Jays turn to a familiar trade partner for help in the outfield?

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports the Jays are among a number of teams that have inquired about the availability of Dylan Carlson.

Carlson, 25, is coming off of his fourth season in the big leagues in 2023. He appeared in only 76 games this past season, missing time with both oblique and ankle injuries. He batted .219 with five home runs, 27 runs batted in and an OPS of .651.

A native of Elk Grove, CA, Carlson is arbitration eligible through 2026 and will become a free agent in 2027.

The Blue Jays and Cardinals came together on three separate trades in 2023 with Toronto acquiring shortstop Paul DeJong and relievers Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis.

Goold notes that the Cardinals are interested in acquiring pitching and will likely use outfield talent to do so.