Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Joey Votto continues to take live at-bats in Florida and is "working on a baserunning program" manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Schneider added there is no current timeframe to get him into game action, but that will change once he makes more progress.

Votto has been out since spraining his ankle after stepping on a bat in the dugout during his first spring training game. Votto homered in his only at-bat at big league spring training.

The 40-year-old Toronto native signed with the Jays in March on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds in the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal. Prior to signing with Toronto, Votto had played his entire 17-year MLB career with Cincinnati.

The Blue Jays continue their four-game series with the Orioles Tuesday night in Toronto after Baltimore took the opener 7-2 Monday night.