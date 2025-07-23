Despite the Toronto Blue Jays' rank among the best teams in baseball in the month of July, manager John Schneider is still looking for more from slugging first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“We don’t need Vlad to be Superman, but we need him to be him," Schneider said ahead of the team's series finale against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr., who qualified for his fifth consecutive All-Star game earlier in the month and has led the Blue Jays in home runs in four consecutive seasons, has just one home run and three extra-base hits in the month of July.

"By power standards, probably everyone is looking for a little bit more. When that happens, that just adds a different dynamic to our team that’s already really good.”

In 16 games this month, Guerrero has hit for a respectable .289 batting average, but has slugged only .373 - far below his career slugging percentage of .494.

Guerrero was signed to a franchise-record contract extension in April worth $500 million over 14 years, and his .283 average this year has helped push the team to a league-leading .260 average as a club, but the team is sorely lacking the production that has twice led him to top-10 finishes in American League MVP voting (2021, 2024).

Toronto kicked off the month of July with an eight-game winning streak, and have gone 13-4 in 17 games this month to build a firm lead in the AL East. Some more power out of the 26-year-old slugger would help elevate the Blue Jays to another level moving forward.