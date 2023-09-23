Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano is dealing with a cracked nail on his pitching hand, manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson after Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schneider said Romano incurred the issue during Friday's night's win and appeared to look at his hand multiple times during the ninth inning Saturday. The Blue Jays entered the ninth inning with a 6-5 lead but the Rays emerged with a 7-6 win, getting to the big right-hander for two runs and four hits.

Schneider and the training staff came out to check on Romano during the inning, but the Markham, Ont., native waived them off.

“He said 'I’m good. I’m good to make pitches. See you later,'” Schneider said.

Romano also said after Saturday's loss the nail was not the reason the Rays broke through for the comeback.

“Sometimes you go out there, you throw pitches, and sometimes they find holes," Romano said.

Romano came into Saturday's game with a 2.40 earned run average and 36 saves in 39 opportunities. This is his fifth season with the Blue Jays after debuting with the team in 2019.

Toronto will wrap up their series with the Rays Sunday at Tropicana Field with Yusei Kikuchi taking on Taj Bradley.