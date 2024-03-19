Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are each dealing with arm injuries and had MRIs, manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday.

Romano is battling right-elbow inflammation and will have an anti-inflammatory injection. His MRI came back clean, Schneider said.

Swanson is dealing with right forearm rightness and will take a few days off from throwing. Schneider said an MRI showed no injury or inflammation.

Romano pitched in 59 games last season, recording 36 saves and a 2.90 ERA. The Markham, Ont., native has appeared in five games so far this spring.

Swanson made 69 appearances and saved four games with a 2.97 ERA. He's pitched in two spring games so far.

Meanwhile, Schneider also said that first baseman Joey Votto is getting treatment on the ankle he rolled after hitting a home run in his first Grapefruit League at-bat over the weekend. Schneider revealed that Votto is receiving treatment and is day-to-day.

The Blue Jays open the 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays next Thursday.