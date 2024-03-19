Blue Jays' Romano, Swanson dealing with arm injuries
Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are each dealing with arm injuries and had MRIs, manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday.
Romano is battling right-elbow inflammation and will have an anti-inflammatory injection. His MRI came back clean, Schneider said.
Swanson is dealing with right forearm rightness and will take a few days off from throwing. Schneider said an MRI showed no injury or inflammation.
Romano pitched in 59 games last season, recording 36 saves and a 2.90 ERA. The Markham, Ont., native has appeared in five games so far this spring.
Swanson made 69 appearances and saved four games with a 2.97 ERA. He's pitched in two spring games so far.
Meanwhile, Schneider also said that first baseman Joey Votto is getting treatment on the ankle he rolled after hitting a home run in his first Grapefruit League at-bat over the weekend. Schneider revealed that Votto is receiving treatment and is day-to-day.
The Blue Jays open the 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays next Thursday.