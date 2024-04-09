Injured relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are each expected to pitch Thursday at Triple-A Buffalo and should be activated soon after that if all goes well, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell adds that catcher Danny Jansen is swinging a bat and barring any setbacks, it sounds as if he's tracking for a late April return.

All three players began the 2024 season on the injured list and were in Toronto for the home opener Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Romano is dealing with right elbow inflammation and appeared in five spring games before being shut down. He had a 2.90 ERA in 59 appearances last season, making the All-Star team for the second year in a row.

Swanson (forearm tightness) pitched in two spring games before going on the shelf. He had a 2.97 ERA last season in his first year with the Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old Jansen is dealing with a fractured pisiform bone at the base of his right wrist. He had 17 homers and 53 RBI with a .228/.312/.474 slash line in 86 games last season, his sixth with the team.

Toronto will continue their home opener series Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners with Chris Bassitt taking the hill against George Kirby.