Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday.

Romano, 31, hasn't pitched since May 29 and will not be able to start throwing again for at least six weeks.

The Blue Jays have no timetable on when he can return to the mound.

Romano appeared in 15 games this season, going 1-2 with a 6.59 earned-run average and eight saves this season.

The 6-foot-5 right-handed closer was an all-star the last two seasons and has a career 2.90 ERA with 105 saves and 285 strike outs.

Toronto sits in last place of the American League East with a 39-46