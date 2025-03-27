Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios struggled to the tune of six earned runs on nine hits over five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.

Berrios, 30, was tagged for three home runs by Baltimore before being pulled to begin the start of the sixth inning. He compiled five strikeouts and two walks on 90 pitches, 59 of which were strikes.

The damage began in the top of the first as Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman deposited a hanging change-up over the right field fence for a solo home run and an early 1-0 lead.

Berrios started the second inning off with a lead-off walk and a hard-hit double from Ryan Mountcastle to bring Cedric Mullins to the plate with runners on second and third with no outs.

Mullins would make it a 2-0 ballgame by way of an infield single, scoring the runner from third.

Berrios would escape the inning without allowing another baserunner, but the wheels would fall off in the top of the third after surrendering another home run, this time to Tyler O’Neill.

O’Neill would come up to the dish in the top of the third with runners on first and second, before hammering Berrios’ offering over the right field fence to blow the score open at 5-0.

A native of Maple Ridge, B.C., O’Neill set a major league record with his sixth consecutive Opening Day home run. He is entering his first season with the Orioles after inking a three-year, $49.5 million contract this past offseason.

Berrios would surrender a third and final home run of his afternoon, this time to Mullins, who took a fastball deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Toronto’s Opening Day starter would allow two more singles in the top of the fifth inning, but escaped the frame without allowing a run.

Left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady took over for Berrios to start the top of the sixth inning.

Berrios carries a 10.80 ERA and 2.20 WHIP into his next start after a rocky beginning to the 2025 season.