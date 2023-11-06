Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman joined New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Cleveland Guardians' Sonny Gray as those to be named finalists for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday night.

Gausman, 32, posted a 12-9 record with a 3.16 ERA to go with an MLB-leading 237 strikeouts in 185.0 innings of work, earning his second-career All-Star nod.

The Centennial, Colo., native completed his second season with the Blue Jays after spending time with the San Francisco Giants (2020-21), Cincinnati Reds (2019), Atlanta Braves (2018-19), and Baltimore Orioles (2013-18).

The LSU product was drafted by the Orioles with the fourth overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.