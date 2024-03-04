Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman will not throw his live bullpen session on Monday, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Gausman, 33, is dealing with general shoulder fatigue and didn't fully recover from his last session, according to Matheson.

The 6-foot-2 righty underwent an MRI but it showed no structural concerns or injury.

Gausman has yet to throw in a Spring Training game but pitched a simulated game prior to the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The two-time all-star finished third in American League Cy Young voting last season after going 12-9 with a 3.16 earned-run average with a 1.178 WHIP.

Toronto's Spring Training continues on Monday by taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.