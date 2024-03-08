Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman told MLB Network Radio on Friday that he will be good to go for regular season as he continues to recover from a sore shoulder.

The Blue Jays are set to open the 2024 season in Tampa against the Rays on March 28.

The 33-year-old did not throw his scheduled bullpen on Monday after not fully recovering from his last session the week before, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Gausman had an MRI that showed no structural concerns.

The two-time All-Star finished third in American League Cy Young voting last season after going 12-9 with a 3.16 earned-run average with a 1.178 WHIP.

He is heading into the third season with the Blue Jays after signing a five-year, $110 million contract prior to the 2022 season.