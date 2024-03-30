Right-hander Kevin Gausman will make his first regular season start of 2024 Sunday as the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager John Schneider announced.

Gausman was slowed by a shoulder injury during the spring and made his only exhibition appearance earlier this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Jays were previously unsure of when Gausman would make his season debut. The 33-year-old allowed one earned run in three innings of action last Monday against Pittsburgh.

Gausman pitching Sunday means righty Bowden Francis starts Monday against the Houston Astros.

Gausman finished third in American League Cy Young voting last season, his second with the Blue Jays. He pitched 185.0 innings with a 3.16 earned run average and a league-leading 237 strikeouts.

The Jays have opened 2024 1-1 with a win on Opening Day followed up with an 8-2 defeat Saturday at Tropicana Field.