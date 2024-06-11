Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier exited Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a right knee contusion.

Kiermaier, 34, fouled a ball off the inside of his knee in the fourth inning and went down in obvious pain.

The 6-foot-1 outfielder remained in the game until the seventh inning when he was removed for Triple-A call up Nathan Lukes.

Kiermaier went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and the Blue Jays were leading 2-0 over the Brewers when he left the game..

He is slashing .203/.252/.574 this season with two home runs and nine RBIs in 47 games.