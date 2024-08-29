Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Joey Loperfido has left Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Loperfido was replaced by Davis Schneider in the bottom of the eight inning after the 25-year-old hit the back of his head against the scoreboard on the Green Monster while making a catch to end the seventh.

The Philadelphia native caught a deep fly ball off the bat of Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, before falling back into the wall. Immediately after making the grab, Loperfido grabbed the back of his head and showed visible signs of discomfort. He walked slowly off the field slowly before being replaced an inning later.

Acquired from the Houston Astros alongside Will Wagner and pitching prospect Jake Bloss in the Yusei Kikuchi trade, Loperfido has slashed .215/.253/.405 in 83 plate appearances with the Blue Jays since making his team debut on July 31.

More to come.