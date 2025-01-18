The Toronto Blue Jays are making progress with free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Earlier in the offseason, KPRC's Ari Alexander reported that the Blue Jays extended an offer to Santander, but the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers were also interested in the switch-hitter.

Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 last season, and set career-high marks with 44 home runs and 102 RBI to help him earn an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger award. He was the ninth-ranked player on TSN's Top 75 Free Agents List heading into the offseason.

Toronto has also been eyeing Pete Alonso, alongside ''significant'' starters and relievers following their failed pursuit of Roki Sasaki, according to Heyman.

The Tampa native reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets, and is said to be looking at a deal resembling the nine-year, $214 million contract Prince Fielder signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Alonso posted a .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI for the New York Mets in 162 games last season, and was selected to the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

He was ranked No. 5 on TSN's Top 75 Free Agents List before free agency opened, and is now the highest-ranked player still on the market following Sasaki's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.