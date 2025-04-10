The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a walk-off 4-3 loss in the 10th inning against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday that prevented a four-game series sweep.

Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with the umpiring after the game.

“It’s tough to battle nine hitters and an umpire," Schneider told reporters after the loss. "I’ve got all the respect in the world for them, but it wasn’t a great day for him behind the plate.”

Schneider was visibly frustrated with some calls throughout the game, and took particular issue with a missed call in the 10th inning.

With two strikes on Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas and two runners on base, Blue Jays righty Nick Sandlin hit the corner of the strike zone with a fastball that home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez ruled a ball - the game was delayed as Schneider asked the umpire for clarification on the pitch.

Sandlin hit Casas on the knee with his next pitch, and Story hit a walk-off grounder in the next at bat.

Schneider has been ejected eight times in his career as a manager for arguing with umpires through 412 games managed.

The loss dropped the Blue Jays to 8-6, as they now tie the New York Yankees (7-5) atop the American League East division standings.

Schneider praised his team for their efforts in the four-game series in which two games finished in extras, saying that the team "played their asses off," despite the loss.

The Blue Jays open up a three-game weekend series in Baltimore against the Orioles on Friday.