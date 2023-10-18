Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski is drawing interest from the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets as those clubs look to fill managerial vacancies, per TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Hearing via sources that both Cleveland and the New York Mets have #BlueJays first base coach Mark Budzinski on their respective lists of managerial candidates.

If he stays in Toronto, I’ve also heard he could shift to the third base coach role after Luis Rivera’s retirement. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) October 18, 2023

Budzinski, 50, has served as first base coach for the Blue Jays since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The Mets parted ways with veteran manager Buck Showalter after finishing with a 75-87 record this past season despite the highest payroll in the major leagues.

"I was honoured to get a chance to manage a second New York team. I'm proud of what the Mets did. We won close to 180 games in two years," said an emotional Showalter, who piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is seeking to replace Terry Francona, who retired at the end of the season - ending a 23-year managerial career that ranks 13th in MLB history with 1,950 wins.

"I'm ready to rest a little bit and let somebody else be in charge,” said Francona.

Budzinski has managed three teams in the Guardians organization - the High-A Lake County Captains in 2014, the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats from 2015-16, and the Double-A Akron Rubberducks in 2017.

Mitchell notes that if Budzinski does not take a managerial job with another team, he is also open to moving over to coach third base with the Blue Jays.

Toronto has to replace Luis Rivera, who retired after the Blue Jays were swept by the Minnesota Twins in this year's American League Wild Card series.