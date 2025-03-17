Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer threw off a mound against minor leaguers Monday morning and told reporters his right thumb continues to give him problems.

“My thumb hurts. It hurts to grip the ball. The critical thing I’ve learned over the years here is that your thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health. Unfortunately, this is what I’ve been dealing with since 2023," Scherzer said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Scherzer said his thumb was acting up after hitting the 50-pitch mark Monday. He did not make his scheduled spring start last week and underwent an MRI. According to the team, the scan did not reveal anything serious.

Scherzer also said Monday trying to pitch through the thumb injury could lead to other problems, so he's working with a hand specialist, doctors and trainers while trying to manage the issue.

The 40-year-old has impressed in three starts this spring, allowing just two earned runs in nine innings while touching the mid-90s with his fastball.

Scherzer made nine starts last season with the Texas Rangers, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA. The Blue Jays signed him to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in January.

Toronto will open the 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27, where Jose Berrios gets the Opening Day nod.