TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer received a second cortisone shot in his troublesome right thumb this week and will try playing catch again when he rejoins the team in Houston next week, manager John Schneider said Friday.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer had a cortisone injection on March 31, one day after being placed on the 15-day injured list because of thumb inflammation. He played catch several times on Toronto’s recent road trip, but still had pain in his thumb.

This week’s injection was into a different part of Scherzer’s thumb than the first shot, Schneider said.

The 40-year-old Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. He said after the game that his thumb issue was to blame for that soreness.

Earlier in March, Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

