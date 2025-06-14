Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer is scheduled to make a second rehab start on Wednesday after pitching 4.1 innings on Friday during his first outing since Spring Training, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Scherzer, 40, left his debut start with the Blue Jays on March 29 after three innings due to soreness in his right lat muscle and has been out of the lineup ever since.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was placed on the injured list with inflammation in this thumb the next day. Scherzer told reporters after the start that the soreness in his lat was due to overcompensating for inflammation in his thumb, which had been an ongoing issue since Spring Training.

He threw 56 pitches on Friday with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, topping out at 94 mph as the Bisons picked up a 6-5 victory against the Columbus Clippers.

"Got my work in," Scherzer told reporters in Buffalo after the game. "You get back out there and be in a real game. it's nice to face somebody else and be in a real game."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Friday that Scherzer feels some fatigue after his outing, it is within the expectations of both the player and team.

"He came out of it feeling how he expected to," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "A little bit of normal [general] fatigue with the most pitches he's thrown in a game since Spring Training."

Scherzer will be taking on the Worcester Red Sox when he pitches again on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3 righty signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in February after only appearing in nine games with the Texas Rangers last season due to injuries.