Toronto Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer had a strong rehab outing on Wednesday as he threw 4.1 innings for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, striking out eight, while surrendering just one hit and two walks.

Scherzer threw 75 pitches, punching out the last batter he faced, Worcester Red Sox second baseman Tyler McDonough, before he was replaced by reliever Jacob Barnes in the fifth inning.

The 40-year-old exited the game with the Bisons leading 11-0.

This was Scherzer’s second rehab start. He went 4.1 innings and struck out four while giving up two runs on June 13 in Buffalo.

The Chesterfield, Missouri native is working his way back from right thumb inflammation that sent him to the injured list in late March.

Scherzer left his first and only start for the Blue Jays on Mar. 29 against Baltimore after three innings when he experienced right lat soreness, a direct result of changing his throwing motion due to the thumb injury.

The three-time Cy Young winner signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays this past winter.

He has 216 wins, 3,408 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA in 467 appearances with the Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers.