Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer will throw bullpens on Saturday and Monday near his home in Jupiter, Fla., as he continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, reports Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

If all goes well, Scherzer should be close to facing live hitters again, which would be the final step before going on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Scherzer threw a 33-pitch bullpen earlier this week after his session a week earlier was scrapped due to back tightness.

Signed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in the off-season, Scherzer has made just one start for the Blue Jays, lasting three innings in an outing against the Baltimore Orioles on March 29. He departed that start early with a lat injury he said was connected to an ailing thumb that gave him trouble throughout spring training as well as during last season with the Texas Rangers.

Scherzer made nine starts with Texas in 2024, turning in a 3.95 ERA. He allowed two runs in his only outing this season.

The Blue Jays will send left-hander Eric Lauer to the hill Friday night in Tampa as they begin a series against the Rays.