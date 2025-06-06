While the Toronto Blue Jays await the return of veteran starter Max Scherzer to the rotation, there is another name that could provide a big boost later this year.

Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer that signed on a one-year deal worth $15 million in the off-season, has pitched just three innings for the Blue Jays this year, forced from his first start with a nerve issue in his thumb that he continues to work back from.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson joined First Up on TSN1050 on Friday to provide an update on another Blue Jays starter that is on the mend in big righty Alek Manoah.

"This year I think we do [see Manoah pitch] guys," Matheson said.

Manoah, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow on June 18 of 2024, and has been in recovery since. The timeline for return from that surgery is typically 12-14 months, and Manoah has continued to progress in his rehab.

"Right now he's throwing bullpens down in Florida. Pretty soon he'll start facing live hitters. Keep Aug. 1 as a very rough date in your mind," Matheson said.

A close comparable that Matheson mentioned was the surgery and recovery for former Blue Jays starter Hyun-jin Ryu, who had his Tommy John surgery on June 18 of 2022.

Ryu made his return to the mount for Toronto on Aug. 1 of the following season, where he made 11 starts down the stretch with a 3.46 earned-run average to help guide the Blue Jays to a playoff appearance.

"I think what this can look like is a couple of years back when Hyun-jin Ryu came back from Tommy John surgery - ironically he took Manoah's rotation spot down the stretch - he came back right around that same date, had 11 starts down the stretch, helped them make the playoffs. I think that can happen [here with Manoah]," said Matheson.

One key question on the return: What version of Manoah can the Blue Jays expect to get?

The 6-foot-6 righty has dazzled at times in his career, finishing eighth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 before being named an All-Star in 2022 and finishing third in AL Cy Young voting with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts over 196.2 innings.

He's been everything but the dominant presence on the mound since though, owning a 5.40 ERA in 111.2 innings (24 starts) over his last two seasons.

"It's been a while since Manoah was an effective MLB starter, but we all know he would lean right into that narrative, and I think he could be the guy to do it," Matheson said.