Canadian first baseman Joey Votto, who was playing this season in the Toronto Blue Jays system with the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A, announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Votto, 40, earned a National League MVP award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, was named to the NL All-Star team six times and earned one Gold Glove in his storied career with the Reds.

"That's it, I'm done. I'm officially retired from baseball," said Votto in a video posted on Instagram.

The Toronto native was attempting to make the majors with his hometown team after the Reds did not offer him a contract, but injuries repeatedly slowed his attempt to contribute to the major-league club.

In 15 games with Buffalo this year, he hit .143 with one home run and 22 strikeouts in 42 at-bats.

"Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt," Votto wrote in his post to social media.

Votto retires as one of the most decorated Canadian-born players in MLB history - he ranks tops in games played (2,056), All-Star appearances and walks (1,365). He trails only Hall-of-Famer Larry Walker in career hits (2,135) and home runs (356).

