The Toronto Blue Jays have officially put pitchers Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list to start the season, the team unveiled ahead of their opener Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Catcher Brian Serven and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach have each been selected to the Major League roster, while right-hander Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment. Catcher Danny Jansen was also moved to the 10-day IL with a right wrist fracture.

All IL moves are retroactive to March 25.

Swanson (right forearm inflammation) and Romano (right elbow inflammation) were each sidelined late in spring training with arm injuries. Manoah (right shoulder inflammation) went down earlier in the spring after appearing in just one game.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will not open the 2024 season on the injured list after having his spring disrupted by a shoulder issue. Gausman pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday and manager John Schneider said Wednesday he may open his season either Sunday or Monday.

The Jays also finalized their 40-player roster Thursday. They will begin 2024 with two catchers and 13 pitchers, including right-hander Wes Parsons. Toronto will also carry eight infielders and three outfielders.

Here is Toronto's full 40-man roster to open the 2024 season:

P - Chris Bassitt

P - Jose Berrios

P - Genesis Cabrera

P - Bowden Francis

P - Yimi Garcia

P - Kevin Gausman

P - Chad Green

P - Yusei Kikuchi

P - Tim Mayza

P - Wes Parsons

P - Nate Pearson

P - Trevor Richards

P - Mitch White

INF - Bo Bichette

INF - Cavan Biggio

INF - Ernie Clement

INF - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

INF - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

INF - Davis Schneider

INF - Justin Turner

INF - Daniel Vogelbach

C - Alejandro Kirk

C - Brian Serven

OF - Kevin Kiermaier

OF - George Springer

OF - Daulton Varsho