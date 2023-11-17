The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered reliever Adam Cimber, it was announced Friday evening.

The move makes him a free agent.

The 33-year-old appeared in just 22 games last season with the Blue Jays, battling a shoulder injury and struggling to a 7.20 ERA with just 12 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.

Cimber was solid the season before, pitching to a 2.80 ERA while leading American League pitchers with 77 appearances.

A native of Portland, Cimber was acquired from the Miami Marlins in June of 2021 for a prospect and infielder Joe Panik. Outfielder Corey Dickerson landed with the Blue Jays in the deal as well.

A veteran of six MLB seasons, Cimber has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres. He owns a career ERA of 3.49 in 323 big league outings.