TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander still hasn’t been able to resume swinging a bat as he recovers from a partially dislocated left shoulder.

General manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Santander had a left shoulder subluxation after crashing into the outfield wall in Anaheim in early May. Toronto put Santander on the injured list on May 30.

Santander signed a $92.5 million, five-year contract with the Blue Jays in January. The deal includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments.

Atkins said Santander could resume swinging soon and said it’s still possible the slugger returns before the All-Star break

Santander set career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 155 games for Baltimore last year but has struggled to duplicate those numbers this season. The veteran switch hitter is batting .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 50 games.

Shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup for Monday’s home game against the New York Yankees because of a sore right knee. Ernie Clement went from third base to shortstop and moved up from second in the order to the leadoff spot.

Addison Barger moved from right field to third base, George Springer went from DH to right, Will Wagner moved from second base to DH, and Davis Schneider went from left field to second. Jonatan Clase replaced Schneider in left field.

