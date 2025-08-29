Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho left Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after he was hit in the hand during his at-bat in the seventh inning.

Varsho was at he dish when he was hit on the right hand by a 97 MPH fastball from Brewers' lefty Aaron Ashby. He left the game immediately and was replaced by Myles Straw.

Varsho, 29, has played just 46 games entering tonight's contest due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. The gold glover was hitting .228 with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, and 26 runs scored.

The Marshfield, WI, native's .853 OPS was on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

The Blue Jays were trailing 7-0 at the time of the injury. It's the first of three games against the National League-leading Brewers.

Toronto held a 3.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL East heading into Friday's game.