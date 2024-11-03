Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Daulton Varsho won the AL Gold Glove for outfielders, it was announced on Sunday.

Varsho, 28, was brilliant all season in his second campaign with the Blue Jays, and his 29 defensive runs saved total, per FanGraphs, was best among all MLB fielders by a wide margin.

Varsho made 76 starts in centre field and 46 in left, adding one other start in right field.

He committed two errors in 327 chances for a fielding percentage of .994, and added five assists from the outfield.

This is the second consecutive year a Blue Jays outfielder took home the Gold Glove award, after Kevin Kiermaier won in 2023.

Varsho becomes the sixth Blue Jays outfielder to win a Gold Glove award, joining Kiermaier, Vernon Wells (three times), Shawn Green, Devon White (five times) and Jesse Barfield (two times).

The Marshfield, Wisc. native is in the running for MLB's Platinum Glove award, which will be given on Nov. 8 to the best defensive player at any position across the major leagues.