Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer exited Saturday's 3-2 loss against the New York Mets in the bottom of the eighth inning after crashing hard into the outfield wall at Citi Field.

Springer attempted to chase down a fly ball off the bat from Mets outfielder Jesse Winker, but collided with the wall in right field before he could make the play.

The 35-year-old outfielder was able to throw the ball back into the infield, but went down on the field in pain until the team's training staff could help him walk off the diamond.

Winker would be credited with a two-run triple on the play, tying the game at 2-2 at the time. The Blue Jays would later be walked-off on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

After the loss, manager John Schneider revealed that Springer was dealing with lower back spasms and will not need to undergo an MRI, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Springer has gotten off to a fast start in the 2025 regular season, batting .379 with one home run and five RBI in 25 at-bats.

The Blue Jays will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Mets in a matinee on Sunday.