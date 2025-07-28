Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was forced to exit Monday night's 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the head by a pitch.

The 35-year-old was facing reliever Kade Strowd in the top of the ninth when he was hit. Springer was slow to get up but was able to walk off under his own power.

Toronto manager John Schneider provided an update on Springer, but there is still much uncertainty on his condition.

Across 408 plate appearances this season, Springer is hitting for a .291 average with 18 home runs, 57 RBI, and 51 walks.

The Blue Jays have now lost back-to-back games and continue their series against the Orioles with a doubleheader on Tuesday.