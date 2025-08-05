Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido was removed from Tuesday's game in the top of the sixth inning after taking a 98 mph fastball to the knee from Colorado Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli.

Loperfido, 26, went to the ground immediately after being hit and remained down while members from the Blue Jays staff came out to check on him.

The Philadelphia native limped back to the dugout with help from manager John Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral. Myles Straw entered the ballgame to run the bases and play left field in his absence.

The Duke University product went 1-for-2 with a single before exiting.

Loperfido has had an immediate impact for the Blue Jays since being called up in early July, slashing .386/.427/.543 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 70 at-bats.

Drafted by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the 2021 June Amateur Draft, Loperfido was acquired by the Blue Jays alongside Will Wagner and Jake Bloss in a deal for Yusei Kikuchi at last year's trade deadline.