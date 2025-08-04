The Toronto Blue Jays announced the release of right-handed reliever Chad Green on Monday after the player was designated for assignment a week ago.

Green, 34, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Seranthony Dominguez, after the pitcher was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 29.

Green made his last appearance for the time on July 29, where he allowed four runs on four hits (two home runs) in a 16-4 loss.

The veteran struggled mightily in his third season with the Blue Jays, pitching to a 5.56 earned-run average with 35 strikeouts over 43.2 innings pitched.

His 14 home runs allowed led all relief pitchers across the majors this season, and Green finished his Blue Jays tenure having allowed at least one run in four straight appearances - with a total of 11 runs allowed over his final 3.2 innings pitched for the team.

Green led the Blue Jays with 17 saves in 53 appearances a season ago, finishing with a strong ERA of 3.21.

Over his 10-year career, the Greenville, SC native has an ERA of 3.43 with 591 strikeouts in 492.2 innings with the New York Yankees and Blue Jays.