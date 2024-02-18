The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday they have officially signed Daniel Vogelbach to a Minor-League contract with an invite to 2024 Major League Spring Training.

The 31-year-old appeared in 104 games for the New York Mets in 2023 as a designated hitter, batting .233 with 21 extra-base hits and 48 RBI.

Vogelbach made a brief stop with the Blue Jays in the 2020 season, when he made five plate appearances in two games.

In his eight-year career, Vogelbach has played for the Seattle Mariners (2016-20), Blue Jays (2020), Milwaukee Brewers (2020-21), Pittsburgh Pirates (2022), and Mets (2022-23).

Vogelbach was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the second round in 2011.

In 571 career MLB games, the Orlando, Fla. native has hit .220 with 80 HR and 238 RBI. He was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2019.