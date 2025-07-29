The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas to the minor leagues and activated righty Paxton Schultz off the 15-day injured list, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Lucas struggled in a spot start to open Tuesday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings pitched. The Blue Jays went on to lose the game 16-4.

That was Lucas' first appearance for the Blue Jays since he made a bulk relief appearance on May 31 against the Athletics. He threw 4.2 shutout innings in that 8-7 victory.

On the year, Lucas, 28, has an ERA of 6.66 in six games (five starts).

Schultz, 27, has an ERA of 4.56 in 12 games (two starts) with the Blue Jays this season.

The Jays have lost three straight games, allowing 37 runs in those three.