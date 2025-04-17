The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned utilityman Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Thursday.

Schneider, 26, is batting .067 with one hit and one RBI through 15 at-bats to begin the year.

The Berlin, N.J. native has played mostly in a platoon role this season, getting the majority of his plate appearances against left-handed pitchers while Will Wagner and Nathan Lukes took at-bats against righties.

Schneider, who has started 79 games in left field and 56 at second base in his MLB career, figured to be bumped off the roster by the impending return of Daulton Varsho from the 10-day IL.

The Gold Glove-winning centrefielder will add another body to an already-loaded outfield group with the Blue Jays. Seven players have worked in the outfield already for the Blue Jays this season.

The off-season addition of Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andres Gimenez in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians blocked Schneider from getting reps in the infield, leaving the utilityman with few paths to the lineup.

The Blue Jays hold a record of 11-8 to this part of the season, just a half game back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

