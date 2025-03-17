Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez was removed from Monday’s split squad game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a fastball from reliever Jordan Romano in the top of the seventh inning.

The 23-year-old could be seen huddled over in pain for several moments before being escorted off the field by members of the Blue Jays' medical staff.

The team has since announced that he is considered day-to-day after sustaining a left hip contusion.

He was replaced by J.R. Freethy, who came on as a pinch runner in the eventual 4-2 loss.

Martinez, the Blue Jays No. 3 prospect heading into 2025, made his MLB debut last season on June 21, but was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball two days later after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native didn’t make another appearance for the club before the end of the 2024 season. He entered spring training fighting for a spot on the Blue Jays’ 26-man roster.

In 24 at-bats this spring, Martinez has slashed .333/.407/.907 with one home run and three runs batted in.

The Blue Jays open the 2025 regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.