Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, it was announced Sunday.

MLB said Martinez tested positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance, and will serve his suspension without pay. Toronto called up outfielder Steward Berroa from Triple-A Buffalo and placed Martinez on the restricted list ahead of Sunday's game.

Martinez said in a statement released via the MLB Players Association that he was prescribed a fertility drug this winter that led to his positive test.

“We wanted to keep this matter private, even within our family, and trusted the doctor who assured us this treatment did not include performance-enhancing drugs. Therefore, I made the mistake of not disclosing this to my team or the MLBPA. With that said, I took full responsibility for my negligence and accepted my suspension," he said as part of a statement.

The news comes less than one week after Martinez was called up by Toronto for the first time and two days after he made his Major League debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

“The Blue Jays fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, and strongly believe in keeping the game on a level playing field. We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of Orelvis Martinez’s suspension. We will do everything in our power to ensure Orelvis has learned from this mistake. Orelvis has our support, and we know he will get through this," general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement released via the team Sunday morning.

Martinez first arrived with the Jays on June 18 but sat in each of his first two games. He got into game action Friday, going 1-for-3 with a single and playing second base, before returning to the bench Saturday.

The 22-year-old came into the season as the No. 2-ranked prospect on TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list. He was slashing .260/.343/.523 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI in 63 Triple-A games with the Bisons this season before being called up.

He joined the Blue Jays at the age of 16 as an international free agent in July of 2018.