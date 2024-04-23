Toronto Blue Jays prospect Orelvis Martinez has won Minor League Baseball's Prospect of the Week award, it was announced Tuesday.

Martinez finished the week of April 14 to April 20 with five home runs and 13 RBI and has six homers in his last seven MiLB games.

The 22-year-old is now slashing .333/.392/.681 in 18 games so far this season at Triple-A with 18 RBI to go along with his six homers.

Martinez came into 2024 as the No. 2 ranked prospect on TSN's Scott Mitchell's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list released in January. He hit 28 home runs and drove in 94 with a .243/.340/.496 slash line in 125 games combined between Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire last season.

